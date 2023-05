Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mayer Brown on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ICMA-RC Services, doing business as MissionSquare, to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Cap City Law on behalf of Sara Ann Walker, accuses the defendant of failing to render 401 plan benefits to the plaintiff in accordance with an executed beneficiary designation. The case is 3:23-cv-05488, Walker v. Icma-Rc Services, LLC.

Business Services

May 31, 2023, 7:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Sara Ann Walker

Plaintiffs

Jessica Jensen Law Ps

defendants

Icma-Rc Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract