New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Johnson Becker and Wallace Miller on behalf of Donna Walker, who allegedly suffered permanent hearing loss from the defendant's drug Tepezza. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06375, Walker v. Horizon Therapeutics USA Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

November 15, 2022, 2:59 PM