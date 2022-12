New Suit - Wrongful Death

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday in Wyoming District Court. The suit was filed by the Edwards Law Office on behalf of the estate of Robert L. Walker, who died in a rollover accident as a result of an allegedly weak roof structure in a 2001 Ford F-250. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00269, Walker v. Ford Motor Co.