Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Miles & Stockbridge on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the Embassy of Sweden and Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter to District of Columbia District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-01892, Walker v. Embassy Of Sweden et al.

Government

June 29, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Angelica Walker

defendants

Embassy Of Sweden

Karin Olofsdotter

defendant counsels

Miles & Stockbridge

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination