New Suit - Wrongful Death & Civil Rights

DiCello Levitt filed a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court against the City of Akron and certain officers of its police department. The suit alleges excessive force on behalf of the estate of Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01205, Walker v. City of Akron, Ohio et al.

Government

June 16, 2023, 3:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Jada Walker

Plaintiffs

DiCello Levitt

defendants

Chief Stephen L. Mylett

City of Akron, Ohio

Detective Sergeant Michael Orrand

John Does

Lieutenant Daniel Marx

Mayor Daniel Horrigan

Officer-Shooter No. 1

Officer-Shooter No. 2

Officer-Shooter No. 3

Officer-Shooter No. 4

Officer-Shooter No. 5

Officer-Shooter No. 6

Officer-Shooter No. 7

Officer-Shooter No. 8

Sergeant Michael Pasternak

Sergeant Todd Sinsley

Sergeant Vincent Tersigni

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation