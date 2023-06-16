New Suit - Wrongful Death & Civil Rights

DiCello Levitt filed a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court against the City of Akron and certain officers of its police department. The suit alleges excessive force on behalf of the estate of Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01205, Walker v. City of Akron, Ohio et al.

Government

June 16, 2023, 3:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation