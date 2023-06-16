New Suit - Wrongful Death & Civil Rights
DiCello Levitt filed a wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit Friday in Ohio Northern District Court against the City of Akron and certain officers of its police department. The suit alleges excessive force on behalf of the estate of Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01205, Walker v. City of Akron, Ohio et al.
June 16, 2023, 3:42 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Chief Stephen L. Mylett
- City of Akron, Ohio
- Detective Sergeant Michael Orrand
- John Does
- Lieutenant Daniel Marx
- Mayor Daniel Horrigan
- Officer-Shooter No. 1
- Officer-Shooter No. 2
- Officer-Shooter No. 3
- Officer-Shooter No. 4
- Officer-Shooter No. 5
- Officer-Shooter No. 6
- Officer-Shooter No. 7
- Officer-Shooter No. 8
- Sergeant Michael Pasternak
- Sergeant Todd Sinsley
- Sergeant Vincent Tersigni
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation