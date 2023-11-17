Who Got The Work

Plunkett Cooney partner Michael D. Weaver has entered an appearance for Bay City Public Schools in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Oct. 2 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Freid, Gallagher, Taylor & Associates on behalf of a coach who contends that he was not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey, is 1:23-cv-12477, Walker v. Bay City Public Schools.

Government

November 17, 2023, 9:45 AM

