New Suit - Employment

Ascension Genesys Hospital was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over pregnancy-related claims, was brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Nicole Walker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10198, Walker v. Ascension Genesys Hospital.

Health Care

January 25, 2023, 2:46 PM