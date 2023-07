Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Subway, Chubb Insurance and other defendants to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, concerning an alleged breach of a franchise agreement, was filed by attorney Gerald S. Green on behalf of Walker L. Associates. The case is 2:23-cv-02406, Walker v. Ace Property And Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 05, 2023, 3:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Lawrence Walker

Plaintiffs

G. Green Law Practice

defendants

Ace Property And Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute