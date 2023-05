New Suit - Employment

ABM Industries, a facility services company, was hit with an employment lawsuit Tuesday in Indiana Southern District Court. The lawsuit, over alleged employment discrimination based on disability and gender, was brought by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a former assistant manager. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00079, Walker v. ABM Industries Incorporated.

