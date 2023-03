New Suit

Sentinel Insurance Co., a Hartford Financial company, was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court. The court case, which arises from weather-related property damage claims, was filed by Chevy Chase Law on behalf of Walker Mill Baptist Church. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00563, Walker Mill Baptist Church v. Sentinel Insurance Company Limited.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 2:16 PM