New Suit

The U.S. government and other defendants were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by Allen, Chesson & Grimes on behalf of Michael and Cristie Walker, accuses the defendants of failing to warn or protect Walker, an Air Force veteran, from being shot while being treated at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00053, Walker et al v. The United States of America et al.

Government

February 07, 2023, 6:29 AM