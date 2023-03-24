Counsel at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Friday removed an environmental lawsuit against Goldman Sachs, Nursery Products LLP and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy on behalf of Gregory Walker and Roberta Chavira Walker, who claim exposure to high levels of toxic materials due to activity emanating from a composting facility. The case is 5:23-cv-00512, Walker et al v. Nursery Products, LLP et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 24, 2023, 2:09 PM