Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Friday removed an environmental lawsuit against Goldman Sachs, Nursery Products LLP and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy on behalf of Gregory Walker and Roberta Chavira Walker, who claim exposure to high levels of toxic materials due to activity emanating from a composting facility. The case is 5:23-cv-00512, Walker et al v. Nursery Products, LLP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Gregory Walker

Roberta Chavira Walker

defendants

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

and Does1-10

Nursery Products, LLP

Synagro Technologies, Inc.

Synagro WWT, Inc

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims