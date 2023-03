Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sheppard Mullin on Wednesday removed an employment class action against Dignity Health to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Frontier Law Center and attorney Janelle Carney. The case is 1:23-cv-00349, Walker et al v. Dignity Health.

Health Care

March 09, 2023, 3:08 PM