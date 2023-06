Who Got The Work

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete partner Salvador P. Simao has stepped in to defend Brosnan Risk Consultants in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The suit, filed May 10 in New York Southern District Court by Lee Litigation Group, accuses the defendant of unlawfully failing to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-03938, Walker et al v. Brosnan Risk Consultants, Ltd.

Business Services

June 26, 2023, 3:54 AM

