New Suit - Product Liability

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Wyoming District Court. The court case, over a wrongful death claim arising from an allegedly faulty roof of a 2001 Ford F-250 that collapsed in a rollover incident, was brought by the Edwards Law Office on behalf of Kevin J. Walker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00269, Walker.