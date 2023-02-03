Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Quarles & Brady on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against construction equipment manufacturer CNH Industrial America and other defendants to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by The Lyon Firm and Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather, Littky-Rubin & Whitman on behalf of Trevor Waligursky, who claims that he sustained life altering injuries to his left leg while using a defective 'CASE' compact track loader manufactured and sold by the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00665, Waligursky v. CNH Industrial America LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 03, 2023, 5:24 AM