In one of the largest individual opioid settlements so far, Walgreens agreed to pay $500 million to resolve the state of New Mexico's lawsuit. Both sides had been waiting for a bench verdict from First Judicial District Judge Francis Mathew, who oversaw a trial in Santa Fe that wrapped up Oct. 18. New Mexico previously obtained $274 million in settlements from Albertsons, CVS, Kroger and Walmart.

