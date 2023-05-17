Walgreens to Pay $230M to Settle San Francisco Opioid Case |...

News From Law.com

The city of San Francisco announced that Walgreens would pay $230 million to settle its lawsuit blaming the pharmacy for the opioid crisis. Wednesday's announcement comes after U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer found in an Aug. 10 bench verdict that Walgreens failed to conduct due diligence over its opioid prescriptions. The San Francisco City Attorney's Office retained seven outside law firms on the case. Also, on Wednesday, the state of Minnesota announced a $60.5 million settlement with Juul and Altria.

California

May 17, 2023, 5:41 PM

nature of claim: /