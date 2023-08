News From Law.com

Walgreen's, Stephen L. LaFrance Holdings and members of the USA Drug pharmacy chain have agreed to pay $16 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit regarding the alleged overbilling of government health programs, attorneys from Vogel, Slade & Goldstein and Susman Godfrey announced this week.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 25, 2023, 1:04 PM

