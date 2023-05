New Suit - Contract

Walgreens sued Mazen Dayem Monday in New York Eastern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, pertaining to a sublease agreement, was brought by Kim Ruger & Richter. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03619, Walgreen Co. v. Dayem.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 15, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Walgreen Co.

Plaintiffs

Lacwkrr (ny) LLC

defendants

Mazen Dayem

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract