New Suit - Contract

Walgreens filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Aduro Products on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by A&G Law, alleges that because sales of Aduro's UV light products failed to meet agreed-upon benchmarks, Walgreens is entitled to a refund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04753, Walgreen Co. v. Aduro Products LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 06, 2022, 1:40 PM