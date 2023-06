Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Potter & Murdock on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Jacobs Technology to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Stolarz Law Firm on behalf of a former maintenance technician. The case is 1:23-cv-01565, Waldt v. Jacobs Technology Inc.

Construction & Engineering

June 09, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan A. Waldt

defendants

Jacobs Technology, Inc.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA