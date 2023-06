Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Friday removed a lawsuit against Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Randy L. Wooten PC on behalf of Hala Inanna Waldrop. The case is 4:23-cv-02409, Waldrop v. Freedom Mortgage Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 1:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Hala Inanna Waldrop

defendants

Freedom Mortgage Corporation

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property