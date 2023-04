Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phelps Dunbar on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon, Fujitsu and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Elliott & Ritch on behalf of Nicole M. Waldron, who allegedly suffered burns while wearing an inflatable flamingo costume. The case is 3:23-cv-00269, Waldron v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 07, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole M Waldron

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fdk America, Inc.

Fdk Corporation

Fujitsu America, Inc.

Guangzhou Kooy Jewelry Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims