New Suit - Contract
SVHB Marketing d/b/a Horse Power Brands and more than a dozen other defendants were sued for fraud and breach of contract on Aug. 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Kutak Rock on behalf of more than a dozen HPB franchisees, alleges that the defendants' holiday and event lighting business 'Blingle!' is a Ponzi scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03047, Waldron et al. v. SVHB Marketing LLC et al.
Pennsylvania
August 08, 2023, 5:03 PM
Plaintiffs
- 4B's Lighting LLC d/b/a Blingle! Of North Jersey
- Amanda Waldron
- Anna Mushyakova
- Bryon Koepke
- Dee Cooper
- Dejack Lighting, LLC
- Devin Jackson
- Heather Foidart
- Jennifer Koepke
- Kyle Knox
- L&V Design, LLC d/b/a Blingle! Premier Lighting Of Overland Park
- Mark Ivany
- Matador Lighting, LLC
- Matthew Waldron
- Maw Lighting LLC
- Nick Sandridge
- Now We'Re Here LLC d/b/a Blingle Premier Lighting 129
- Premium Lighting Of Oklahoma LLC d/b/a Blingle! Of Tulsa
- Sapaj LLC d/b/a Blingle! of North Charlotte
- Stephen Howell
defendants
- Anthony Hulbert
- David Kimura
- Hpb Call Center LLC, d/b/a Powerhouse Call Solutions
- Hpb Franchise Marketing LLC, d/b/a Franchise Rocket
- Hpb Lighting LLC, d/b/a Blingle Premier Lighting And Blingle!
- Hpb Wholesale Lighting LLC, d/b/a Horsepower Supply And Lights For Christmas
- Joshua Skolnick
- Luke Schwartz
- Mike Marlow
- Scott Reiss
- Svhb Marketing LLC d/b/a Horse Power Brands
- Thomas "Turp" Ricketts, Jr.
- Travis Miller
- Zachery Beutler
nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute