New Suit - Contract

SVHB Marketing d/b/a Horse Power Brands and more than a dozen other defendants were sued for fraud and breach of contract on Aug. 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Kutak Rock on behalf of more than a dozen HPB franchisees, alleges that the defendants' holiday and event lighting business 'Blingle!' is a Ponzi scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03047, Waldron et al. v. SVHB Marketing LLC et al.

Pennsylvania

August 08, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute