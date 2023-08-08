New Suit - Contract

SVHB Marketing d/b/a Horse Power Brands and more than a dozen other defendants were sued for fraud and breach of contract on Aug. 8 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Kutak Rock on behalf of more than a dozen HPB franchisees, alleges that the defendants' holiday and event lighting business 'Blingle!' is a Ponzi scheme. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03047, Waldron et al. v. SVHB Marketing LLC et al.

Pennsylvania

August 08, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

4B's Lighting LLC d/b/a Blingle! Of North Jersey

Amanda Waldron

Anna Mushyakova

Bryon Koepke

Dee Cooper

Dejack Lighting, LLC

Devin Jackson

Heather Foidart

Jennifer Koepke

Kyle Knox

L&V Design, LLC d/b/a Blingle! Premier Lighting Of Overland Park

Mark Ivany

Matador Lighting, LLC

Matthew Waldron

Maw Lighting LLC

Nick Sandridge

Now We'Re Here LLC d/b/a Blingle Premier Lighting 129

Premium Lighting Of Oklahoma LLC d/b/a Blingle! Of Tulsa

Sapaj LLC d/b/a Blingle! of North Charlotte

Stephen Howell

Plaintiffs

Kutak Rock

defendants

Anthony Hulbert

David Kimura

Hpb Call Center LLC, d/b/a Powerhouse Call Solutions

Hpb Franchise Marketing LLC, d/b/a Franchise Rocket

Hpb Lighting LLC, d/b/a Blingle Premier Lighting And Blingle!

Hpb Wholesale Lighting LLC, d/b/a Horsepower Supply And Lights For Christmas

Joshua Skolnick

Luke Schwartz

Mike Marlow

Scott Reiss

Svhb Marketing LLC d/b/a Horse Power Brands

Thomas "Turp" Ricketts, Jr.

Travis Miller

Zachery Beutler

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute