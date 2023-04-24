Who Got The Work

Charles Ellis Bush II and Kayla Ernst of Ice Miller have stepped in to defend Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA) in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed March 10 in Indiana Southern District Court by Betz & Associates on behalf of former IHA director of human resources, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after filing a formal complaint to the general counsel regarding being subjected to disparate treatment and verbal abuse from an executive director. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson, is 1:23-cv-00437, Walden v. Indianapolis Housing Agency.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 24, 2023, 8:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathy A Walden

Plaintiffs

Betz & Associates

defendants

Indianapolis Housing Agency

defendant counsels

Ice Miller

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination