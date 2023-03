New Suit - Product Liability

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was sued Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court over an allegedly defective vehicle. The lawsuit was filed by the Tracy Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that certain features of the vehicle failed to protect her during a collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01134, Walden v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

March 28, 2023, 1:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Walden

Plaintiffs

The Tracy Firm

defendants

FCA US LLC

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product