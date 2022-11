Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Civerolo, Gralow & Hill on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dollar General and Lorena Cruz to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by Cervantes Scherr Legate on behalf of Polly A. Walden. The case is 2:22-cv-00863, Walden v. Dolgencorp, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 8:52 PM