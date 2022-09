Who Got The Work

Anthony S. Califano and Kevin R. Brady of Seyfarth Shaw have stepped in to represent Pratt & Whitney in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The suit was filed pro se July 25 in Connecticut District Court by Ryszard Walczak. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala, is 3:22-cv-00927, Walczak v. International Assoc. of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Canel Lodge 700 et al.

Aerospace & Defense

September 08, 2022, 6:59 AM