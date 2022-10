Removed To Federal Court

DTO Law on Friday removed a false advertising class action against Innofoods USA Inc. and Costco Wholesale to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bradley Grombacher LLP, accuses the defendants of misleading customers with claims that Innofoods' Keto snack product line was compatible with a ketogenic diet. The case is 3:22-cv-01485, Walcoff v. Innofoods USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 01, 2022, 11:37 AM