Who Got The Work

McKayla R. Stokes of Williams & Connolly has entered an appearance for Willis Towers Watson Southeast Inc. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action was filed April 13 in North Carolina Western District Court by Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson on behalf of health services provider WakeMed. The complaint seeks a declaration that Willis Towers owes a duty to defend and indemnify WakeMed in an underlying class action arising from WakeMed’s alleged unauthorized disclosures of patients’ protected information through its use of the Meta Pixel tracking tool. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr., is 3:23-cv-00210, WakeMed v. Willis Towers Watson Southeast, Inc.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

WakeMed

Plaintiffs

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson

defendants

Willis Towers Watson Southeast, Inc.

defendant counsels

Williams & Connolly

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute