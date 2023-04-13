New Suit - Privacy

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Western District Court on behalf of health services provider WakeMed. The complaint seeks a declaration that defendant Willis Towers Watson Southeast Inc. owes a duty to defend and indemnify WakeMed in an underlying class action arising from WakeMed’s alleged unauthorized disclosures of patients’ protected information through its use of the Meta Pixel tracking tool. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00210, WakeMed v. Willis Towers Watson Southeast, Inc.

Insurance

April 13, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

WakeMed

Plaintiffs

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson

defendants

Willis Towers Watson Southeast, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute