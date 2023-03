Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips on Friday removed a privacy class action against Walgreens Boots Alliance to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Hedin Hall LLP, alleges that the defendant violated the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act by making automated sales calls to consumers without their consent. The case is 1:23-cv-02051, Wakefield v. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 31, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Rachel Wakefield

defendants

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

defendant counsels

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract