Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a lawsuit against Daimler Truck North America LLC to Oregon District Court. The complaint, which alleges injuries as a result of a defective Freightliner Cascadia, was filed by Kafoury & McDougal on behalf of a William Wakefield. The case is 3:22-cv-01189, Wakefield v. Daimler Truck North America LLC.