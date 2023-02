Who Got The Work

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partner Gregory Beaman has entered an appearance for personalized gifts retailer Birthday Candles LLC in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Jan. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Hedin Hall LLP, accuses the defendant of violating the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl, is 1:23-cv-00190, Wakefield v. Birthday Candles, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 23, 2023, 6:59 AM