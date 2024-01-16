Wake-Up Call: New Jersey Is Cracking Down on Worker Misclass...

News From Law.com

New Jersey is cracking down on worker misclassification, and the effort stands to drive home the financial risks facing employers who wrongly label employees as independent contractors, some practitioners said. In a suit in U.S. District Court in Newark, Robert Asaro-Angelo, commissioner of the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, accused STG Logistics Inc. and its subsidiaries of falsely categorizing more than 300 truck drivers as independent contractors.

Transportation & Logistics

January 16, 2024, 5:09 PM

