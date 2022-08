New Suit - Trademark

Frost Brown Todd filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Wake Plumbing LLC. The suit targets Randy Middleton, Ashley Wake and Wake Painting LLC for allegedly using a confusingly similar name to the plaintiff's name in a similar market. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00463, Wake Plumbing LLC v. Wake Painting LLC et al.

Business Services

August 11, 2022, 11:50 AM