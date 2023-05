News From Law.com

Wake Forest University has hired Brian White general counsel, succeeding J. Reid Morgan, who will retire on June 30 after more than four decades with the university, the last 23 as GC. White, who will begin July 1 and also will serve as vice president and corporate secretary, joins Wake Forest from the University of Kansas, where he's been vice chancellor for legal affairs and general counsel.

Education

May 05, 2023, 2:01 PM

nature of claim: /