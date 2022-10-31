Who Got The Work

McAfee & Taft shareholders Patrick L. Stein and Jodi C. Cole have stepped in to represent Canvas Energy LLC in a pending class action. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Brady Smith Law on behalf of Wake Energy LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to make timely interest payments for oil and gas production proceeds in violation of Oklahoma’s Production Revenue Standards Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin, is 5:22-cv-00822, Wake Energy LLC v. Canvas Energy LLC.

Energy

October 31, 2022, 6:29 AM