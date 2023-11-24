Douglas M. Oldham of Barnes & Thornburg has entered an appearance for American Society of Anesthesiologists Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Oct. 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by Schneider Law on behalf of a former employee who resigned after being denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey, is 1:23-cv-14690, Wakawa v. American Society of Anesthesiologists, Inc.
Health Care
November 24, 2023, 6:28 AM