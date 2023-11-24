Who Got The Work

Douglas M. Oldham of Barnes & Thornburg has entered an appearance for American Society of Anesthesiologists Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Oct. 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by Schneider Law on behalf of a former employee who resigned after being denied a religious exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey, is 1:23-cv-14690, Wakawa v. American Society of Anesthesiologists, Inc.

Health Care

November 24, 2023, 6:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Simi Wakawa

Plaintiffs

Schneider Law, P.C.

defendants

American Society of Anesthesiologists, Inc.

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination