New Suit - Patent

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Harness IP filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Wahoo Fitness. The suit, which asserts three patents related to a bike trainer, names JetBlack Cycling. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01296, Wahoo Fitness L.L.C. v. JetBlack Cycling Pty Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 03, 2022, 11:39 AM