Who Got The Work

Conair Corporation has turned to attorney Neal C. Belgam of Smith, Katzenstein & Jenkins to fight a pending patent and trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 30 in Delaware District Court by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of hair clipper manufacturer Wahl Clipper Corp., asserts two patents and accuses Conair of selling hair clippers under the 'Wedge' mark and contends that Conair's 'Lo-pro' clippers are confusingly similar in design to the plaintiff's 'senior or magic clip.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-00114, Wahl Clipper Corporation v. Conair Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 06, 2023, 8:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

Sean M. Phipps

Mark A. Hagedorn

defendants

Conair Corporation

Conair Corporation and Conair LLC

Conair LLC

defendant counsels

Mark Montague

Smith, Katzenstein, & Jenkins LLP

Eric J. Shimanoff

Smith, Katzenstein & Jenkins LLP

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims