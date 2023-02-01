New Suit - Patent

Barnes & Thornburg filed a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court on behalf of hair clipper manufacturer Wahl Clipper Corporation. The suit, which asserts two patents, accuses Conair Corporation of selling hair clippers under the 'Wedge' mark and contends that Conair's 'Lo-pro' clippers are confusingly similar in design to the plaintiff's 'senior or magic clip.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00114, Wahl Clipper Corporation v. Conair Corporation and Conair LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2023, 4:55 AM