New Suit - Patent

Barnes & Thornburg filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Wahl Clipper Corporation. The complaint, which names Babyliss S.A., asserts three patents for technology related to hair clipper products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-50308, Wahl Clipper Corporation v. Babyliss S.A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 2:00 PM