Who Got The Work

Peter T. Shapiro and Erin Cain of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in as defense counsel to fitness equipment designer and developer Spirit Manufacturing Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed Sept. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Stein Saks, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:23-cv-08314, Wahab v. Spirit Manufacturing, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 06, 2023, 7:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Angela Wahab

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

Spirit Manufacturing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA