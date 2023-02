Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Falcon Rappaport & Berkman on behalf of Aziz Wahab, accuses the company of failing to safeguard accountholders' assets from hackers. The case is 1:23-cv-01543, Wahab v. Coinbase, Inc.

Fintech

February 24, 2023, 6:31 AM