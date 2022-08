Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Pinnacle West Capital Corp. to Arizona District Court. The suit, which seeks coverage for medical services rendered, was filed by Dr. Gary L. Wagoner. The case is 2:22-cv-01359, Wagoner v. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Arizona

August 13, 2022, 1:09 PM