Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Occupational Health Centers of California and Concentra Health Services to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Denise Eaton-May on behalf of Robert Wagner, who was allegedly denied a reasonable accommodation to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The case is 3:23-cv-00392, Wagner v. Occupational Health Centers of California et al.

Health Care

January 26, 2023, 8:06 PM