Who Got The Work

Sally Rogers Culley of Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell has entered an appearance for Jaade Milk LLC and Smoke & Donuts in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Primrose Drive premises, was filed Sept. 28 in Florida Middle District Court by the Law Office Of Joe Quick on behalf of Tavia Wagner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:23-cv-01874, Wagner v. Jaade Milk LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 13, 2023, 10:36 AM

