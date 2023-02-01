Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Harrigan Leyh Farmer & Thomsen on Wednesday removed an employment class action against medical product distributor Henry Schein to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Emery Reddy, alleges that the defendant's non-compete provisions and rules against 'moonlighting' are unenforceable under a Washington statute which imposes limitations on such employment clauses unless the employee's annual salary exceeds $100,000. The case is 2:23-cv-00151, Wagner v. Henry Schein Inc.

Health Care

February 01, 2023, 8:21 PM